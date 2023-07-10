The Bihar Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has released the results of the Prohibition Constable post. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website csbc.bih.nic.in.

A total of 3445 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) round. The schedule will be released later.

The written exam was conducted on May 14, 2023, for a total of 3,65,215 candidates.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 689 vacancies.

Steps to download Prohibition Constable result 2022

Visit the official website csbc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Prohibition Dept.” tab Click on Prohibition Constable result 2022 The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result

Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Prohibition Constable result 2022.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.