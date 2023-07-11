The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has announced the online seat allocation for recruitment to the post of Junior Resident (Non-Academic) session July, 2023. Candidates who have registered for the posts can check their allocation status through the official website aiimsexams.ac.in.

The AIIMS Delhi recruitment drive is being conducted for 198 vacancies for Junior Residents (Non-Academic) in different specialties. They will be employed from July 12 to December 31, 2023, at the AIIMS.

All candidates who have been allotted a Seat/Department in the Online Seat Allocation for recruitment to the post of Junior Resident (Non-Academic) are required to report to the LT-2, Teaching Block of AIIMS from July 12 to 14 at 10.00 AM for confirmation of their seats.

“The claim to allotted Seat/Department by candidates is subject to mandatory reporting & joining from 12-07-2023 to 14-07-2023 at 10:00 am and verification of the documents for eligibility, as applicable, as well as identity verification of the candidature. If a candidate fails to submit required certificates, as required, his/her candidature will be cancelled and the Seat/Department will be vacated. Failure to report and join by above mentioned date(s) will lead to forfeiture of the allotted seat/department,” reads the official notification.

