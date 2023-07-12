Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) will conclude the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Block Educational Officer today, July 12. Eligible candidates can complete their applications on the official website trb.tn.gov.in. The earlier deadline was July 5.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 33 vacancies of Block Educational Officers under the Tamil Nadu Elementary Educational Subordinate Service. The pay scale is Rs 36,900-1,16,600 (Level-18).

The TRB Block Educational Officer exam will be held on September 10, 2023, in an OMR-based mode.

Here’s TN TRB BEO notification 2023.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidate should not have completed 40 years of age as on July 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: A degree from any recognized University or its equivalent and a B.Ed. Degree or its equivalent. Provided that a degree should be from any one of the subjects such as Tamil, English, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology, Biology, Geography and History.

Examination Fee

The examination fee is Rs 600, whereas Rs 300 is applicable to SC/SCA/ST and differently-abled candidates.

Steps to apply for BEO vacancies 2023



Visit the official website trb.tn.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Apply online tab Now click the login link and complete step 1 registration Sign in and fill up the application form Check and download the completed form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for BEO 2023 posts.

Selection Process

The selection will be in three parts: compulsory Tamil Language Eligibility Test (Objective Type), followed by the Main written exam (Objective type) and Certificate Verification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.