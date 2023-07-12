Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the marks of recommended candidates for the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2022. Eligible candidates can check their marks available on the official website upsc.gov.in.

As per the notification, a total of 302 candidates have been shortlisted.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 341 vacancies, reports posts in various courses out of which 100 posts in IMA, Dehradun, 22 posts in Indian Naval Academy, 32 posts in Air Force Academy, 170 posts in OTA (Men) and 17 posts in OTA (Women). For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC.

