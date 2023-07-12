Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the notification for the post of Netra Parikshan Adhikari Main examination. Candidates who have been declared qualified in the Preliminary exam will be able to apply for the Mains on the official website uppsc.up.nic.in till July 21. Applicants will be able to make changes to their forms till July 28, 2023.

The last date to fill up the form is August 7 and the candidates will be able to make changes till August 14, 2023.

Application Fee

Applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs. 25 for application. Examination fee to be paid only by shortlisted candidates.

Candidates can check more details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 157 vacancies.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.