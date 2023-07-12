Bank of Maharashtra has released the notification for the posts of Officers in Scale II and Scale III on its official website. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the website bankofmaharashtra.in from July 13. The last date to submit the applications is July 25.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 400 vacancies in Bank of Maharashtra out of which 100 vacancies are for the post of Officer Scale III and 300 vacancies are for Officer Scale II.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Minimum 25 years and maximum 35 years for Scale II employees and 25-38 years for Scale III employees, as on March 31, 2023. Upper age relaxation applicable to reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in any discipline with minimum 60% marks in the aggregate of all semesters from a University/ Institute recognized by the Government of India or its Regulatory Bodies. Passing of JAIIB and CAIIB is desirable. OR Professional qualification like CA/CMA/CFA from a recognized University/ Institution/ Board recognized by Govt of India/ approved by Govt Regulatory Bodies.

Experience: Post qualification work experience of 3 years as an officer in any Scheduled Commercial Bank. Experience in credit-related areas / Branch Head / Incharge is preferable.

Here’s the official notification by BOM.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the UR/EWS/OBC category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1,118 while for SC/ST candidates, the registration fee is Rs 118.

Selection procedure

The candidates shall be required to appear for an online examination to be conducted through a recruitment agency. The successful candidates shall be called for an interview in the proportion of 1:4 based on their ranking. The combined final score of candidates shall be arrived at on the basis of scores obtained by the candidates in the Online Examination and Interview and accordingly a merit list shall be prepared for the selection of candidates.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website link here.