Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has announced the results of the Tripura Civil Service exam 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in.

The TPSC TCS 2022 preliminary written exam was conducted on April 2 in centres across Tripura. The provisional answer keys were released on April 24 and objections were accepted till May 2. The results have been calculated considering the final answer key prepared with consideration of the objections raised. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 40 vacancies, of which 30 vacancies are in Tripura Civil Service and 10 in Tripura Police Service.

Steps to download TPSC TCS results

Visit the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in Go to the result link for recruitment to the TCS & TPS, Grade-II (Advt. No.-05/2022) The TPSC TCS results will appear on your screen Check the results against you application number Download and take a printout for future reference



Direct link to download the TPSC Civil Service exam results.

Selection Process

The examination will be held in three successive stages namely — Preliminary Examination, Main Examination, and Personality Test. The Preliminary Examination, Main Examination and Personality Test will carry 200 marks, 800 marks, and 100 marks respectively.

