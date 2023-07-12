Central Bank of India will soon close the online application window for recruitment to the post of Managers in Middle Management Grade Scale II in Mainstream. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website centralbankofindia.co.in till July 15, 2023.

The online examination is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in the 2nd/ 3rd week of August 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1000 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should not be more than the age of 32 years as on May 31. Upper age is relaxed for candidates from reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. of India. CAIIB. Preference shall be given to the candidate, who possesses any other higher qualification.

Application Fee

The SC/ST/PWBD/Women candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 175+GST, whereas Rs 850+GST is applicable to all other candidates.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for Managers posts 2023

Visit the official website centralbankofindia.co.in Go to Recruitment—RECRUITMENT OF MANAGERS IN MIDDLE MANAGEMENT GRADE SCALE II IN MAINSTREAM Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit Check and download the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Managers posts.

Selection Process

Selection will be through On-line written test and Personal interview.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.