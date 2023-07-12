Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the result of the State Service Preliminary Exam 2022. Candidates can download their results from the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.

A total of 10351 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the Main examination. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 457 vacancies.

The exam was conducted on May 21, 2023, at 52 district headquarters.

Steps to download SSE Prelims 2022 result

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on SSE Prelims 2022 result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to SSE Prelims 2022 result.

Direct link to the Cut Off marks.

Selection Process

The selection process will consist of Preliminary exam, Main exam and interview round.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.