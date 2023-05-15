Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the admit card for the State Service Preliminary Exam 2022. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.

The MPPSC PCS prelims exam 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on May 21, 2023, in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.15 PM to 4.15 PM.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 427 SSE posts. The Exam will consist of Prelim exam, Main exam and interview round.

Steps to apply for MPPSC prelims admit card 2023:

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in Go to ‘Admit Card’ and click on link for State Service and State Forest Service Preliminary Exam 2022 Enter application number, date of birth and submit The MPPSC PCS admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Direct link to download MPPSC PCS admit card 2023.