The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released a notification announcing the dates of the Civil Judge recruitment exam 2023. Candidates who have registered for the exam can check the exam details and schedule on the official website psc.cg.gov.in.

The CGPSC Civil Judge exam 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on August 20 (Sunday) in a single shift from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM. The CGPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 49 vacancies for Civil Judges.

The exam will be conducted in pen and paper mode in three districts of Chhattisgarh: Bilaspur, Durg Bhilai and Raipur (Chhattisgarh). There will be no negative marking in the examination.

The admit card for the examination will be issued by the commission 10 days before the date of the exam. Candidates will be able to download the admit card from the Commission’s official website psc.cg.gov.in. No separate admit card will be sent personally by the Commission to any candidate, reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification by CGPSC.

Selection procedure

The selection process will consist of a Preliminary examination (screening test), a main examination and document verification/interview.

Candidate’s can learn more about the exam format, the syllabus and other details from the official Civil Judge recruitment notification (Advt No 08/2023) below:

CGPSC Civil Judge notification 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.