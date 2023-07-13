The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for the Common University Entrance Tests or CUET UG 2023. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website cuet.nta.nic.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, till July 15 upto 11.50 PM by paying the fee of Rs 200 per challenge.

“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by a panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared by mid-July 2023. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final. No challenge will be accepted after 15 July 2023 (up to 11:50 P.M.),” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

CUET PG 2023 will be held from June 5 to 17 and June 22 to 30 in 295 cities across India and 24 cities outside India for about 876908 candidates.

Steps to download CUET PG answer key 2023

Visit the official website cuet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Answer Key Challenge for CUET PG 2023”

Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download CUET PG answer key 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.