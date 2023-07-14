Rajasthan High Court has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Junior Personal Assistant (JPA). Candidates will be able to apply for the posts on the official website hcraj.nic.in from 1.00 PM onwards today, July 14. The last date to fill up the form is August 2, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 59 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2024. Upper age relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Must be a graduate of any University established by law in India or equivalent examination from any University recognised by the Government for the purpose and must have basic knowledge of Computer.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from the general category/ EBC (creamy layer)/ OBC (creamy layer)/ other state’s candidates will have to pay the fee of Rs 700, whereas Rs 550 is applicable to EBC (non-creamy layer)/ OBC (non-creamy layer)/ EWS category candidates. Applicants from SC/ST/PwD category are required to pay the fee of Rs 450.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.