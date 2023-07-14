Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) has released the admit card for the posts of Technical Assistant/ Scientific Assistant/ Library Assistant-A under Advt Number 323. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website vssc.gov.in.

The written test is scheduled to be conducted on July 30, 2023, in Thiruvananthapuram. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 63 posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website www.vssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on Careers Click on Advt Number 323 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

Selection Process

The selection process will consist of a written test and a skill test. The written test will be conducted for a duration of 90 minutes. The exam will consist of 80 Multiple choice questions.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.