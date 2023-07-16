Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has issued admit cards for the recruitment exam for various gazetted categories of posts (under Advt No.17/2022, Dt:29/11/2022) in the ground water department. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets on the official website tspsc.gov.in.

The TSPSC recruitment exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 18 and 19 in Computer Based Recruitment Test (CBRT) mode in two shifts - Morning shift from 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM and Afternoon shift from 02:30 PM to 05:00 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 32 vacancies, of which 01 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Hydrometeorologist, 4 for Assistant Chemist, 6 for Assistant Geophysicist, 16 for Assistant Hydrogeologist, and 5 for Assistant Hydrologist.

“The candidates who have applied for the Recruitment in various Gazetted categories of posts in Ground Water Department, vide Notification No.17/2022, Dt:29/11/2022, are hereby informed that the Hall Tickets for Computer Based Recruitment Test (CBRT) Examination scheduled to be held on 18/07/2023 & 19/07/2023 FN & AN 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM & 02:30 PM to 05:00 PM will be available in the Commission’s Website (https://www.tspsc.gov.in) from 13/07/2023 onwards for the purpose of downloading and the same facility will be available till 45 minutes prior to the commencement of Examination on 18/07/2023 & 19/07/2023,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official TSPSC Hall Ticket notification.

Steps to download TSPSC GWD hall ticket 2023



Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on Hall Ticket for GWD - Gazetted link

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download GWD admit card 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.