Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will conclude the online counselling process for Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET 2023) today, July 17. Eligible candidates can apply for the admissions on ecet-sche.aptonline.in.

AP ECET 2023 is a state-level entrance test held for lateral entry to Engineering and Pharmacy courses. The exam was conducted on June 20 and results were declared on July 2.

According to the official schedule of AP ECET counselling, candidates must complete the certificate verification process at help line centres between July 17 to 20.

Here’s the detailed counselling AP ECET notification 2023.

Important Dates

Registration Dates : July 14 to 17

Verification of uploaded certificates at HLC: July 17 to 20

Change of Web options: July 22

Allotment of seats: From July 25

Self-reporting and reporting at college: July 25 to 30

Commencement of classwork : August 1 onwards

Application Fee

General category candidates have to fill an application fee of Rs 1200 while the fee for SC/ST/EWS/PwD and other reserved category candidates is Rs 600.

Steps to register for AP ECET counselling 2023

Visit the official website ecet-sche.aptonline.in On the homepage, click on ‘New Candidate registration’ link Key in your AP ECET hall ticket number and date of birth Fill the form, upload the documents and submit Check and download the completed registration form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for AP ECET counselling 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.