Department of Higher Education, Odisha has declared the results of the B.Ed entrance test held for admission to BEd courses today, July 17. Candidates who appeared for the test can check their results on the official website samsodisha.gov.in.

The examination was conducted on June 11, 2023. Students who have qualified for admissions will be allowed to take part in the counselling process conducted by the department.

Provisional seat allotment result for the first round will be published on July 24 at 2.00 PM and selected candidates will have to report at allotted institutions between July 25 and 29, reports Hindustan Times.

According to the official SAMS website, “A total of 93,147 candidates have applied for the 2,350 B.Ed seats as on July 10, 2023.”

Steps to download Odisha B.Ed Entrance results 2023

Visit the official website samsodisha.gov.in Now go the tab for B.Ed admissions 2023 Click on the result link for B.Ed Entrance Test 2023 Login using your roll number and submit B.Ed entrance test scores will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download B.Ed Test scores 2023.

For more information on the counselling and registration process, candidates are advised to visit the official website link here.