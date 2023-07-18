Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) will conclude the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Medical Officer (Regular) Advt.No.-19/2023 today, July 18. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website jpsc.gov.in upto 5.00 PM. The last date for payment of fees is July 21. Hard copies of the online application form with requisite documents my be submitted prior to August 4.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 256 vacancies, of which 230 vacancies are for Medical Officer (Regular). The remaining 26 vacancies are backlog vacancies for Medical Officer.

Applicants can find more information on the eligibility criteria, age limit, reservations/relaxations, pay scale, educational qualification and other details available in the notifications below:

Direct link to Medical Officer (Regular) notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved/BC/EBC/EWS category are require to pay the fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST category of Jharkhand state.

Steps to apply for JPSC MO vacancies 2023

Visit the official website jpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Online Application” link Click on Medical Officer application link Register and proceed with the application process Pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for JPSC Medical Officer posts.

