West Bengal Civil Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the post of Assistant Director of Industrial Training/ Principal of Industrial Training Institutes under department of technical education and training, Government of West Bengal. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website wbpsc.gov.in. Applicants can raise objections, if any, from July 19 to 25, 2023.

Candidates are advised to compare the answer keys with the question papers very carefully, and indicate the Test Booklet Series and the Serial Number(s) of Question(s), regarding which they had any doubt, if any, to the notice of the Commission, by accessing the link at https://wbpsc.gov.in/ and populating the relevant details between 19th July, 2023 and 25th July, 2023. Any incongruity reported after the aforesaid date would not be considered, reads the notification.

The exam was conducted on June 18, 2023. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 12 vacancies.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website wbpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “ANSWER KEYS TO THE MCQ PAPER OF THE EXAMINATION FOR RECRUITMENT TO THE POST OF ASSTT. DTR. OF I.T. /PRINCIPAL OF I.T.I., 2022. (ADVT. NO. 01/2022)” The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the answer key.

