RSSB REET 2022 DV schedule revised; check details here
Candidates can check the revised DV schedule from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB), Raipur has revised the dates of document verification for the REET 2022 for Upper Primary School Teacher (L-2) (SST) posts. As per the notification, the DV for Teacher Level 2 (social study) will now be conducted on July 27, 28 and from August 3 to 5, 2023.
Earlier, the DV was scheduled to be conducted from July 27 to 29.
Meanwhile, the Teacher Level 2 document verification commenced on July 18 for other subjects. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 27,000 Upper Primary School Teacher posts.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download REET L 2 revised DV schedule
- Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in
- Click on Upper Primary School Teacher (L-2) (SST) 2022 revised DV schedule
- The schedule will appear on the screen
- Check and download the revised schedule
- Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.