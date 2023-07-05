The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has announced the results for the REET 2022 exam for Primary and Upper Primary School Teacher (Level-1 and Level-2) posts. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results on the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB REET 2022 exam was conducted on February 25, 26, 27, 28 and March 1, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 48,000 vacancies including 21,000 Primary and 27,000 Upper Primary posts.

Steps to download REET marks sheet 2023



Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in Login using Username and password Click on the download link for REET marks sheet REET 2022 results will appear on screen Check your scores and download Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download RSSB REET results 2023.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website link here.