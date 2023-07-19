Rajasthan Police department has released the DV schedule of the document verification schedule of the Sub Inspector Police Combined Recruitment Examination 2021 (Provisional List). Eligible candidates can download the schedule from the official website police.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the notification, the DV is scheduled to be conducted from July 26 to August 4 from 10.00 AM to 5.00 PM. A total of 795 candidates have been declared qualified to for the DV round.

Steps to download SI DV schedule 2021

Visit the official website police.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Document Verification Sub Inspector Police Combined Recruitment Examination 2021 (Provisional List)” The DV schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to SI DV schedule 2021.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.