The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the result of Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) July 2022 session. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website swayam.nta.ac.in.

The exam was conducted on February 25 and 26.

SWAYAM conducts online certification courses on a variety of subjects for which exams are held every semester in the Computer Based Mode or in hybrid mode, i.e. CBT mode and paper pen mode.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download SWAYAM July 2022 result

Visit the official website swayam.nta.ac.in Click on SWAYAM July 2022 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to SWAYAM July 2022 result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.