Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) July 2022 session application correction window has opened at swayam.nta.ac.in. Candidates can make changes to their application forms till January 26, 2023.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 25 and 26. The exam will be held in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon and 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM.

Steps to make changes to the application form

Visit the official website swayam.nta.ac.in Click on SWAYAM July 2022 correction window Key in your login details and submit Make changes to the application form Save changes and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

SWAYAM conducts online certification courses on a variety of subjects for which exams are held every semester in the Computer Based Mode or in hybrid mode, i.e. CBT mode and paper pen mode.

