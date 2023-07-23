The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has issued the admit cards for the CSEET (CS Executive Entrance Test) July 2023 session today. Candidates who registered for the examination can download their admit cards on the official website icsi.edu.

CSEET July 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on July 30. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on July 8, 2023.

The official notification reads, “You are requested to download your Admit Card alongwith instructions to the candidates by visiting the link: https://tinyurl.com/2pdhq52z The same will be available for download from 22 nd July 2023 from 3 p.m onwards by entering your CSEET Registration Number (i.e. Unique Id) and Date of Birth.”

Here’s the official notification by ICSI 2023.

Steps to download CSEET admit card 2023

Visit the official website icsi.edu On the homepage, visit ‘Latest in ICSI’ Click on the admit card notification for CSEET 2023 and visit the link mentioned in the notification Key in your credentials and login CSEET admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download CSEET hall ticket 2023

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.