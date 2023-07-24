Tomorrow, July 25, is the last date to register for the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) for admission to 4 Year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can register for the exam official website ncet.samarth.ac.in till 11.30 PM tomorrow.

The applicants will be able to make changes to their application forms on July 26 and 27, 2023.

Earlier, the application deadline was July 19.

For appearing in the NCET 2023, there is no age limit for the candidates. The candidates who have passed the class 12 /equivalent examination or are appearing in 2023 irrespective of their age can appear in NCET 2023 examination. However, the candidates will be required to fulfill the age criteria (if any) of the University / Institution / Government College to which they are desirous of taking admission.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1200, whereas Rs 1000 is applicable to OBC)- (NCL)/ EWS category candidates. The candidates from SC/ST/PwBD/ Third gender category will have to pay Rs 650.

Steps to register for NCET 2023

Visit the official website ncet.samarth.ac.in On the homepage, click on the registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and upload the required documents Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

About NCET 2023

The NCET is a national-level examination conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), on behalf of the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE). Qualifying in NCET is a mandatory requirement for seeking admission to 4 Year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) in selected Central/State Universities/Institutions including IITs, NITs, RIEs, and Government Colleges for the Academic Session 2023-24.

