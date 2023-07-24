The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the admit card for Grade B (General) Phase II exam 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in.

The Phase II exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 30, 2023.

List of candidates shortlisted for Phase II.

Direct link to the information brochure.

Steps to download RBI admit card 2023

Visit the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in On the homepage, go to “Call Letters” Click on RBI Grade B Phase II admit card link

Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Grade B Phase II admit card 2023.

Selection Process

Selection for the aforementioned posts will be done through online/written examinations in Phase - I and Phase - II and interview.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.