Chandigarh Police has released the provisional answer key for the post of Constable (Executive) 2023. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website chandigarhpolice.gov.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, till July 27 upto 12 noon.

“The objections clearly indicating the grievance regarding provisional answer key should be sent via online application mode only, at the link available on the website of the department https://chandigarhpolice.gov.in/const-recruitment-2023-700.html under title “Click here to apply for online objections to Answer Key”. The last date for filling the online objections will be 27th of July, 2023 till 12:00 noon. The online objections sent, for this purpose, should be duly supported with the necessary documentary proof (if any),” reads the notification.

The written exam was conducted on July 23, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 700 Constable (Executives) vacancies.

Steps to download Constable answer key 2023

Visit the official website chandigarhpolice.gov.in Go to Recruitment—Constable—Recruitment of Constables (Executive) Click on the answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference Raise objections, if any

Direct link to Set A answer key.

Direct link to Set B answer key.



Direct link to Set C answer key.



Direct link to Set D answer key.



Direct link to raise objections.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.