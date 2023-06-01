The online application window for recruitment to the post of Constable (Executives) in Chandigarh Police has opened today, June 1. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website chandigarhpolice.gov.in till June 22. The recruitment exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on July 23, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 700 Constable (Executives) vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit as on May 20: 18 to 25 years. The upper age is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: 10+2 or equivalent and for Ex-Servicemen, the educational qualification is either 10+2 or Certificates awarded in the Defence Services which are recognised as equivalent to 10+2.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category/OBC are required to pay the fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 800 is applicable to candidates SC and EWS. Ex-servicemen are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for Constable (Executive) posts

Visit the official website chandigarhpolice.gov.in Go to Recruitment—Constable—Recruitment of Constables (Executive) Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit Check and download the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Constable (Executive) posts.

