The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the exam date of the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT 02/2023). As per the notification, the online examination is scheduled to be conducted on August 25, 26 and 27, 2023.

Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website afcat.cdac.in from August 10 (1700 hrs) onwards.

Click “DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD” to download your Admit Card from the website https://afcat.cdac.in and you will also receive admit card on your registered email ID. If the candidate does not receive his/ her admit card in their registered email id or is not able to download the same from the mentioned website, he/ she is required to enquire from AFCAT Query Cell at C-DAC, Pune. (Phone Nos: 020-25503105 or 020- 25503106). E-Mail queries may be addressed to afcatcell@cdac.in, reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 276 vacancies.

Steps to download AFCAT 02/2023 admit card

Visit the official website afcat.cdac.in On the homepage, click on AFCAT 02/2023 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

