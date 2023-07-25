The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) will soon close the online application window for recruitment to the post of Constable (Driver) Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted (Non-Ministerial). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in till July 26, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 458 Constable (Driver) vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 27 years as on July 26, 2023. Upper age relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Matriculation or 10th pass from a recognized Board or Institution or equivalent and must possess valid Heavy Vehicle Driving License.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to UR, OBC and EWS category will have to pay Rs 100, whereas SC/ ST/ Ex-servicemen are exempted from paying the fee.

Steps to apply for ITBP Constable posts 2023

Visit the official website recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in Go to ‘NEW USER REGISTRATION’ and register on the portal Login using credentials and apply for the desired post Fill application, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.