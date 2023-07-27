Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the Mains examination schedule for the HCS (Executive Branch) & other Allied Services 2022. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website hpsc.gov.in from August 7 onwards.

“The admit cards are not being sent separately to individual candidates. The candidates are directed to download the admit card on A-4 size paper so that their photos & other particulars can easily be seen/verified,” reads the notification.

Direct link to the list of candidates shortlisted for the Main exam.

Here’s the official notice.

The Main exam will be held on August 12 and 13 — from 8.30 AM to 11.30 AM and from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

The HPSC HCS recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 95 vacancies.

Steps to download HCS Main admit card 2023

  1. Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in
  2. On the homepage, click on admit card link for HCS (Ex. Br.) & other Allied Services Main Exam 2022
  3. Key in your login details and submit
  4. Check and download the admit card
  5. Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary Examination (May 2023), the Main written examination (likely to be conducted in July/August 2023), and the Personality Test/ Viva- Voce.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.