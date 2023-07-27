Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the Mains examination schedule for the HCS (Executive Branch) & other Allied Services 2022. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website hpsc.gov.in from August 7 onwards.

“The admit cards are not being sent separately to individual candidates. The candidates are directed to download the admit card on A-4 size paper so that their photos & other particulars can easily be seen/verified,” reads the notification.

Direct link to the list of candidates shortlisted for the Main exam.

Here’s the official notice.

The Main exam will be held on August 12 and 13 — from 8.30 AM to 11.30 AM and from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

The HPSC HCS recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 95 vacancies.

Steps to download HCS Main admit card 2023



Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on admit card link for HCS (Ex. Br.) & other Allied Services Main Exam 2022 Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary Examination (May 2023), the Main written examination (likely to be conducted in July/August 2023), and the Personality Test/ Viva- Voce.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.