The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit card Sr Teacher Gr II Competitive GK (Group A and B) Re-Exam 2022. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The re-exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 30 in two shifts — from 10.00 AM to 12 noon (GK Group A) and from 2.30 PM to 4.30 PM (GK Group B).

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Admit Card for Sr. Teacher Gr II Comp. GK (Group A and B) Re-Exam 2022” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.