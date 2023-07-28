The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has released the mock seat allotment result of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) counselling 2023. Eligible candidates can download the mock seat allotment results from the official website wbjeeb.nic.in.

The candidates will be able to modify and lock their choices online by July 28. The first round of seat allotment results will be released on August 1.

Steps to check WBJEE 2023 mock seat allotment result

Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in On the homepage, click on WBJEE—Mock Seat Allotment Result (Purely Indicative) Key in your login details and submit Check and download the mock seat allotment result Take a printout for future reference

