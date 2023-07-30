The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) has released the notification for the Common Admission Test (CAT 2023) for admission to various Post Graduate and Fellow/Doctorate programmes of IIMs today, July 30. Candidates will be able to register for the exam on the official website iimcat.ac.in from August 2. The last date to submit online applications is September 13 (upto 5.00 PM).

The examination is scheduled to be conducted on November 26 in Computer Based Test or CBT mode.

Eligibility Criteria

A candidate applying for the CAT exam must have completed Graduation with at least 50% marks or equivalent. A candidate must have completed a professional degree (CA/CS/ICWA/Fellow of the Institute of Actuaries of India (FIAI)) with required percentage. More details in the eligibility document below:

Here’s complete eligibility document for IIM CAT 2023.

Fee

Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwD categories will have to pay a registration fee of Rs 1200, candidates belonging to all other categories will be charged Rs 2400.

Here’s the official announcement for CAT 2023.

About CAT examination

CAT 2023 is a prerequisite for admission to various Post Graduate and Fellow/Doctorate programmes of IIMs. CAT 2023 scores are allowed to be used by listed non-IIM member institutions. IIMs have no role in the selection process of non-IIM institutions. CAT will be conducted in test centres spread across around 155 test cities. Candidates will be given the option to select any six test cities in order of their preference.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.