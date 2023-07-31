Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) will today, July 31, close the online application window for recruitment to the post of Librarian. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in. The applicants will be able to make changes to their application forms till August 2.

The MPPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 255 posts of Librarian. Vacancy details available in the notification below:

Here’s MPPSC Librarian notification 2022.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21-40 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Master’s degree in library and information science.

Application Fee

The application fee for unreserved category candidates is Rs 500, whereas Rs 250 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Steps to apply for Librarian posts

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Click on the application link against Librarian Examination 2022 Register and proceed with the application process Fill in the details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Librarian posts.

Selection process

Candidates will be shortlisted through a written exam.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.