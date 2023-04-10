Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in till May 9 upto 12 noon. Applicants will be able to make changes to their application forms from April 17 to May 11 by paying the fee of Rs 50 per challenge.

The MPPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 80 vacancies for Veterinary Assistant Surgeon.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2024.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor of Veterinary Science from a recognised university. More details in the notification below:

Here’s MPPSC VAS recruitment 2023 notice.

Application Fee

The application fee for unreserved category candidates is Rs 500, whereas Rs 250 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Steps to apply for MPPSC VAS recruitment 2023