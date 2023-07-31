The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the admit cards for the CSEET (CS Executive Entrance Test) July 2023 session. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website icsi.edu.

CSEET July 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on August 1, 2023.

“It has been noticed that due to some technical issues, some candidates could not successfully appear in the CSEET which was held Sunday, 30th July 2023 through Remote Proctored mode. To facilitate such candidates, the Institute is giving one more chance to appear in the same. Re-test will be conducted on Tuesday, 1st AUGUST 2023. In case the concerned candidates will not appear in the test

scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 1st AUGUST 2023, they will be marked absent for the CSEET,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download CSEET re-exam admit card 2023

Visit the official website icsi.edu On the homepage, visit ‘Latest in ICSI’ Click on the admit card link for CSEET July 2023 re-exam Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download CSEET July 2023 re-exam admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.