MOIL Limited has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Graduate Trainee and Manager (Survey). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website moil.nic.in till August 15, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 21 vacancies, of which 15 vacancies are for the GT-Mines, 4 for GT-Mechanical, and 2 for Manager (Survey) posts.

The upper age limit is 30 years for Graduate Trainees and 35 years for the post of Manager (Survey) for General (UR) and EWS candidates as on August 15, 2023. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Applicants can check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, selection process and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to General (UR)/ EWS/ OBC category are required to pay the fee of Rs 590. The fee for SC/ST/PwD candidates/EXS/Employees of MOIL Limited are exempted from the payment of the application fee.

Steps to apply for Graduate Trainee, Manager posts



Visit the official website moil.nic.in On the homepage, click on the “Recruitment” tab Click on “Apply Online” against RECRUITMENT OF GRADUATE TRAINEES & MANAGER(SURVEY) Register and proceed with the application process Upload the required documents, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for the vacancies.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.