The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Selection Posts Ladakh 2022 additional results for Matriculation level posts today, July 31. Candidates can check the results on the official website ssc.nic.in.

The Selection Posts Ladakh result for Matriculation level, Higher Secondary (10+2), and Graduation and Above level was already released on December 23, 2022.

“Due to the rejection of candidates during the scrutiny of documents conducted in the SSC(NWR) Regional Office to fill up the vacancies, it was found that ample number of suitable candidates were not available for various categories of posts. Therefore, in pursuance of above mentioned provision of the Notice, the Commission is hereby providing additional candidates for various Post-categories on the basis of merit and availability in Computer Based Examination of Selection Posts/Ladakh/2022,” reads the official notification.

A total of 690 additional number of candidates are shortlisted for the next stage of scrutiny under different categories for the Matriculation level.

Steps to download Selection Post Ladakh result 2022

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the ‘Additional result Selection Post Ladakh’ link Result will appear on screen Download the result and check using roll numbers Take a printout for future reference.

