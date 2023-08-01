Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the result of the Forest Guard and Wildlife Guard posts. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website upsssc.gov.in.

The PET is scheduled to be conducted from March 20 to April 17 for a total of 5630 candidates. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 655 vacancies of which 596 vacancies are for Forest Guard and 59 are for Wildlife Guard positions.

Steps to download Forest Guard Result 2023

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in Go to the Notice Board tab Click on the Forest Guard and Wildlife Guard result link

The result will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Forest Guard result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.