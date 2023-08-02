The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the exam city intimation letter for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test July 2023 or CTET July 2023. Eligible candidates can download the city intimation letter from the official website ctet.nic.in.

“The exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 20 in OMR based (offline) mode. CTET admit card 2023 with detailed description of examination centers will be uploaded on CBSE’s website (https://ctet.nic.in) on August 18, 2023,” reads the notification.

The CTET exam is conducted to qualify a person to be eligible for appointment as a teacher in primary and secondary schools. There will be two papers for CTET: (i) Paper I will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes 1 to 5 and (ii) Paper II will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes 6 to 8.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download CTET July 2023 exam city slip

Visit the official website ctet.nic.in On the homepage, click on “View Date & City (Pre Admit Card) for CTET Aug-2023”

Key in your login details and submit Check and download the exam city slip Take a printout for future reference



Direct link to download the exam city intimation slip.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.