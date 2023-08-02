Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Agriculture Officer, TAFS, Gr-I, Group-B Gazetted under the Department of Agriculture and Farmer’s Welfare, Govt. of Tripura (Advt. No.-10/2023). Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the posts at tpsc.tripura.gov.in from August 10, 2023. The last date to apply for the post is September 11 upto 5.30 PM.

The written exam is is likely to be conducted on December 2, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 60 Agriculture Officer vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The upper age limit is 40 years as on September 11, 2023.

Educational Qualification: A bachelor’s degree in Agriculture/ Horticulture from recognised university/institute. Knowledge of agro-climatic condition of Tripura and knowledge of Bengali or Kokborok is desirable.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from general category are required to pay the fee of Rs 350, whereas Rs 250 is applicable to SC/ST/BPL card holder/Physically Handicapped candidates.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of written examination and interview/personality test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.