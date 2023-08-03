Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the admit card for the Combined Civil Services Exam-I (Group-I Services) Main 2022. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website tnpsc.gov.in.

The Main exam is scheduled to be conducted from August 10 to 13 FN at Chennai centre only.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download CCSE Main admit card 2022

Visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in Click on “Hall Ticket Download” On the homepage, click on One Time Registration (OTR) and Dashboard Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 92 vacancies of Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Assistant Commissioner, Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Assistant Director of Rural Development and District Employment Officer. The pay level is Rs 56,100-2,05,700 (Level 22).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.