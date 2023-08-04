Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) will today, August 4, close the online registration window for the Under Graduate Medical Admission Counselling (UGMAC) 2023. Eligible candidates can register for the counselling at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

The applicants will be able to edit the application form on August 5. The rank card and merit list will be released on August 7. The last date for choice filling is August 9, 2023.

“Candidates must note that Online filling of Application form / Registration for admission in MBBS/ BDS / B.V.Sc. & A.H. Course shall be done once only on the basis of which seat allotment of Round-1 and Round-2 of counselling will be done. No other opportunity will be provided for Online Registration and Submission of Application under any condition,” reads the notification.

Candidates can check more details available in the notification below:

Direct link to the detailed notification.

Application Fee

Candidates have to pay Rs 1200 for Unreserved/EWS/BC/EBC category and Rs 600 is applicable for SC/ ST/ DQ category candidates. In case of Pvt. Colleges, all candidates have to pay Rs 1200.

Steps to register for UGMAC 2023

Visit the official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, click on UGMAC 2023 application link Register and login to apply Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit Check and download the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for UGMAC 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.