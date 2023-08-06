West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the post of Warders and Female Warders in the Department of Correctional Administration, Govt. of West Bengal 2023 today, August 6. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at the official website wbpolice.gov.in till August 26, 2023 (upto 11.59 PM).

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 130 Warders/Female Warders vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 27 years as on January 1, 2023. Upper age relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: The candidate must have passed Madhyamik Examination from the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or its equivalent.

Application Fee

The applicants from all categories (except SC/ST of West Bengal only) are required to pay the fee of Rs 220, whereas Rs 20 is applicable to SC/ST (West Bengal only) category.

Steps to apply to the vacancies

Visit the official website wbpolice.gov.in On the homepage, click on the notification APPLICATION FORM FOR THE POST OF WARDER / FEMALE WARDER, CORRECTIONAL SERVICES 2023 Now click on ‘On-going recruitment’ and click on the post Fill out the form, upload the documents and pay the fee Submit and download the submitted form Take a print out for future reference

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.