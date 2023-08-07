Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released admit card for the Himachal Pradesh Judicial Service Competitive (Main) Examination, 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.

“The candidates may download the e-Admit Cards along with detailed instructions to the candidates on A-4 Size paper. The e-Admit Cards are not being sent separately to individual candidates,” reads the notification.

The Main exam is scheduled to be conducted from August 19 to 24 (except August 20) from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 17 posts of Civil Judge in the Department of Home, HP. The pay band is Level J-1 (Rs 77,840–1,36,520). The Preliminary exam was conducted on July 9, 2023.

Steps to download Judiciary Main Exam 2023

Visit the official website hpsssb.hp.gov.in On the homepage, go to the “What’s new” tab Click on “Press Note - Regarding Himachal Pradesh Judicial Service Competitive (Main) Examination-2023”

Now click on the admit card link

Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The selection process will include a CBT preliminary test, main exam and personality test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.