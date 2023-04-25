Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has invited online applications for the HP Judicial Service Competitive Exam 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in till May 12.

The HPPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 17 posts of Civil Judge in the Department of Home, HP. The pay band is Level J-1 (Rs 77,840–1,36,520).

The HPPSC Judiciary preliminary exam 2023 will be held on July 9.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 22 years to 35 years as on January 1, 2023. The upper age limit is relaxable by three years for SC, ST & OBC Category candidates of H.P.

Educational Qualification: A candidate must be a holder of degree in law as recognized by the Bar Council of India.

Here’s HPPSC Judiciary recruitment 2023 notification.

Selection process

The selection process will include a CBT preliminary test, main exam and personality test.

Examination Fees

The applicants from general/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 400, whereas Rs 100 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/OBC/BPL/EWS (BPL) category. Female candidates/Ex-Servicemen of HP are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for HPPSC Judiciary recruitment 2023:

Visit the official website hpsssb.hp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Register and proceed with application process Fill in the details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to apply for HPPSC recruitment 2023.