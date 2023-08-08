Tamil Nadu Uniformed Staff Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for combined recruitment to the posts of Grade-II Police Constables, Grade-II Jail Warders and Firemen 2023 today, August 8. Eligible candidates will be able to apply to the vacancies on the official website tnusrb.tn.gov.in from August 18. The last date for submission of online applications is September 19.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 3359 vacancies in the Police and Fire service departments across Tamil Nadu. Out of the total vacancies 2576 posts are for male candidates and 783 are for female candidates.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates applying for the vacancies should be between the age of 18 years and 26 years as on July 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations available for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification: Candidate should have qualified Class 10 exam with Tamil language as one of the subjects. More information in the official notification.

Here’s the TNUSRB recruitment notification 2023.

Application Fee

Candidates will be charged an application fee of Rs 250 at the time of registration

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a Written Exam, Physical Measurement Test, Endurance Test, Physical Efficiency Test and Document Verification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.