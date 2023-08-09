The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the post of Lab Assistant, Higher Education. Eligible candidates can register for the Lab Assistant recruitment exam on the official website psc.uk.gov.in till August 25.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 107 vacancies of Lab Assistant, Higher Education Department (Group-C).

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates should be between the age of 18 years to 42 years, as on July 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxation applicable to reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification: Candidates should have completed Class 12 with Science steams subject from a recognised Board or University. More details in the official notification.

Steps to apply for UKPSC Lab Assistant posts 2023

Visit the official website ukpsc.net.in Click on the application link for Lab Assistant Higher Education Register on the candidate portal and login Fill out the form, upload documents and submit Download the completed form Take a printout for future reference

